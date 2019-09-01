As Hurricane Dorian is projected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Lowcountry as early as Wednesday, Berkeley and Dorchester county leaders and emergency operations staff are making necessary storm preparations this Labor Day weekend.
At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations to start at noon on Monday. Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties are included in that evacuation; Interstate 26 lane reversal will also commence at noon. State emergency officials estimated about 830,000 people live within the evacuation zones.
Shelters across the coast will also open at noon on Monday. More information on local shelter locations will be posted as soon as they become available.
McMaster has already issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for South Carolina. The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan. It also authorizes local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.
County Councils in both Dorchester and Berkeley counties each met Sunday afternoon to discuss the counties' preparedness, in case the storm makes landfall, and issue states of emergencies in each county.
Dorchester County
According to Dorchester County officials, the county is currently operating at OPCON level 2, meaning "all public safety, public works and water and sewer crews will begin conducting pre-storm checks and preparations for possible impacts to infrastructure." The county plans to move to OPCON level 1 at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Mario Formisano, Dorchester County Emergency Management director, the storm's current track has it brushing against the coast but not making landfall, much like Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Hurricane Dorian was recently upgraded to a Category 5 storm and is expected to be off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday morning. On Sunday, the storm was producing 185 mph winds and moving west at 7 mph.
Jason L. Ward, Dorchester County administrator, said that Public Works was working to help prevent as much flooding as possible. The water treatment plants are working to lower their levels to manage the influx of water with the increased rain.
SANDBAGS: Sandbags will be handed out starting 10 a.m. on Monday at the following locations:
- Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary Street, Summerville
- Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson
- Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville
- Dorchester County Courthouse, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Boulevard, St George
- Ridgeville Town Hall, 105 School Street, Ridgeville
- Harleyville Town Hall, 122 W. Main Street, Harleyville
CITIZEN CALL LINE: Citizens Call Center will open 8 a.m. on Monday. Call (843) 832-0393 or (843) 563-0393.
For Dorchester County updates on Dorian, visit the county website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Berkeley County
Berkeley County is currently operating at OPCON level 1, the highest level, meaning the Emergency Operations Center is fully activated.
SANDBAGS: Berkeley County has started distribution of sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for filling the bags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Sandbags are currently at the following locations (more to be added):
- City of Goose Creek (Button Hall Rd, Public Works facility)
- City of Hanahan (Maybelline baseball field)
- Town of Moncks Corner (Rescue building)
CITIZEN CALL LINE: Berkeley County opened a citizens’ information line Sunday, Sept. 1. By calling 843-719-4800, residents can get updated information from the County’s Emergency Preparedness Department. Additionally, citizens can report issues the County should be made aware of.
ANIMAL CENTER: Berkeley Animal Center has temporarily stopped accepting animals. The shelter will remain closed until further notice.
CONVENIENCE CENTER: Berkeley County Convenience centers will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. The County landfill will close at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
As new information comes in, Berkeley County will continue to update the public via the county website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Schools, government offices
Starting Tuesday, schools and government offices will be closed in Dorchester and Berkeley counties. That includes Dorchester District Two, Dorchester District Four and Berkeley County School District.
