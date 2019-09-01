Berkeley County Council issued a State of Emergency declaration at the County Committee and Council meeting Sunday.
The declaration was made so aid can be provided to supplement local resources in preventing and/or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering in connection with Hurricane Dorian.
Berkeley County moved to OPCON 1 on Sunday. This operating level means the County Emergency Operations Center is fully activated.
SANDBAGS: Berkeley County has started distribution of sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for filling the bags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
CITIZEN CALL LINE: Berkeley County opened a citizens’ information line Sunday, September 1. By calling 843-719-4800, residents can get updated information from the County’s Emergency Preparedness Department.
ANIMAL CENTER: Berkeley Animal Center has temporarily stopped accepting animals. The shelter will remain closed until further notice.
CONVENIENCE CENTER: Berkeley County Convenience centers will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The County landfill will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.