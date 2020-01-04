MONCKS CORNER, SC December 9, 2019 – Home Telecom announces they have been awarded an $8.1 million Rural Development Broadband ReConnect grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop hundreds of miles of fiber-optic cable in rural Charleston and Berkeley Counties including areas of Honey Hill, Huger, Awendaw, and McClellanville, as well as areas of Cross and Sandridge.
The USDA will match Home Telecom’s significant financial investment of over $8.1 million in those communities equating to a total project investment of over $16 million.
For more information about the ReConnect Grant, contact Caoimhe Zett at Home Telecom at 843-761-9859.