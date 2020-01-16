from 1
The weather in the Lowcountry has been very warm lately, despite it being January. The unusual temperatures are enjoyable yet very alarming to future forecast in the next few months.
Usually the region experiences mid-warm weather in the first part of January then it starts getting cold but this winter has been really hot.
“The concerns of the weather depends on the person,” said Michael Stroz, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “It’s apart of the weather pattern and its winter beware of it changing back. You’re about to go outside and get spring weather in winter, others are scared because the summer will be extremely hot.”
Spring also is a time of extreme weather changes. Here is the detailed forecast for the the next week. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 13 mph.
M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.