The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties until 3:15 p.m. today.
Residents should seek shelter immediately.
Strong winds with gusts of 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail has been reported, enough to do serious damage to vehicles and structures.
Damage to trees and powerlines are expected as well, forecasters said.
"For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," forecasters told the Journal Scene in a prepared statemetn at 2:45 p.m. today.
A flood advisory is also in effect for the same area.
"Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding," forecasters stated. "Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so."