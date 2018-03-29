Goose Creek students launch Clean Laundry Initiative

Goose Creek High School teacher Amanda Cooper got concerned last year when she noticed several of her students missing classes.
“Their attendance was spotty and I always noticed them coming to school in the same clothing,” Cooper said. “Our guidance department had several students that would ask to use the telephone so that they could obtain change to use the laundromat that day to wash their clothes.”
Cooper tapped into a national issue: on average, students who have access to a washer and dryer come to school ten more days than those who don’t have one at home, according to statistics from Whirpool Care Counts. Data also showed an 84 percent increase in classroom participation among those students who wash clothes at home.
Cooper and several students responded by launching the Clean Laundry Initiative to launder clothes at the high school. They solicited donations and several washers and dryers were donated by a generous Goose Creek resident.
The initiative allows Goose Creek students identified as “students in need” to receive bags to fill with dirty clothes. Cooper’s Service Learning class students then wash and dry the clothes throughout the school day, and return them to specific drop-off and pick-up points. Students never know whose clothes are being washed.
Students with special needs will also learn how to be responsible how to launder clothing.
The program expects to serve about 15 students each semester. Goose Creek is the only South Carolina and one of 17 in the country to launch the initiative.
Now in its third week, Cooper says the program has been a success at the high school.
“A student that is in the program now said they wouldn’t be able to come to school on a regular basis if it wasn’t for this program,” she said. “We’ve had four more students just this week sign up for this program.”
Goose Creek Sophomore Koral Runge is enrolled in Cooper’s Service Learning course and helps launder students’ clothes. She was the first to volunteer for the initiative.
“I did my laundry at my house growing up…I know how important it is to have clean clothes on time for school and important events,” Runge said. “I wanted to help anyone anyway that I could.”
Senior Marchaila Singletary said she was unaware that some students did not have the luxury of washing cloths at home. She noted the important role of this initiative in education.
“Doing service for me is just a natural thing,” she said. “Education is really important in our society. Someone not coming to school – that’s [prohibiting] them from getting their education. If I can help somebody for themselves in school, then I really want to.”
Residents can donate laundry detergent (any brand liquid free and clear), disposable sanitary gloves and dryer sheets to the high school.