Goose Creek NAACP holding scholarship event
Officials with the Goose Creek NAACP will hold the 2nd Annual, Andrea Glover-Matthews Memorial Scholarship Luncheon. The event will be held at the Reagan Center at the Weapons Station on Saturday July, 24.
The event’s focus is higher education. Attendees and speakers will include Chris Singleton and State House District 117 Representative Krystle Simmons will be honored at the event.
Officials with the NAACP said the event allows civic leaders, educators, leaders in the community and families to get together and share ideas so that all children in Goose Creek and Berkeley County have a chance to reach their full potential.
The event starts at 12p.m. and will be held at the Regan Center, 1004 Jefferson Avenue, Bldg. 717 in Goose Creek. Tickets are available for $30.00. All the proceeds will go toward funding scholarships to deserving graduates across the Goose Creek area.