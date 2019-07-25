GA county hires Berkeley's former deputy supervisor terminated in 2018

Berkeley County’s former deputy supervisor, whom County Council terminated last year and remains part of a SLED investigation regarding county finances, is now the top choice for county manager in a neighboring state.
Timothy Callanan is the sole finalist for the government leadership role in Effingham County in Georgia, according to the Savannah Morning News. Commission members there plan to sign a contract with Callanan the end of the month.
Georgia’s former administrator resigned last fall for health reasons, according to Savannah Morning News. The county will soon be changing to a manager form of government.
In November, Berkeley County Council voted to terminate Callanan, effective immediately. They also voted to strip some leadership powers from then Supervisor Bill Peagler.
At the same meeting, Berkeley Council members agreed to request the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) launch an investigation into possible misuse of power and criminal misappropriation of funds, related to Callanan and Peagler.
Councilman Josh Whitley stated during that November meeting that he learned Peagler had issued Callanan a severance check for $49,900, after Callanan tendered his resignation. Whitley said Peagler and Callanan even signed a severance agreement that the county attorney never eyed.
Callanan is accused of cashing the check the same day in order to keep the county from stopping payment on it, Whitley said. In addition, Peagler is accused of ordering the county finance director to write the check, threatening to fire him or anyone else, if they didn’t keep mum. The money stemmed from payment set aside for the deputy supervisor position through June, said county leaders.
Johnny Cribb took office in January as Berkeley’s new county supervisor.
The SLED investigation remains open, council members said.