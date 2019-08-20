Funding site nears goal following deaths of siblings

The Gofundme.com account set up to help with the expenses for two funerals, have almost reached its goal of $30,000. The account was set up following the deaths of 16 year old Kylie Hales and her brother, 14 year old Gabe Hales.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Aug. 16 just after 9 a.m. the two were traveling on Highway 176 near Black Tom Road in a 2006 Dodge Status when their car crossed the centerline and struck an 18 wheeler head-on. The vehicle then caught fire.
On the GoFundme.com account page it said Kylie was a rising Junior at Cane Bay High School and Gabe a rising Freshman at Woodland High School. The post said when the crash happened Kylie was on her way home from orientation at Cane Bay High School.