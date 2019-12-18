A vacant property located off of Highway 52 and Gaillard Road could soon be developed for residential, commercial and industrial uses.
Moncks Corner Town Council on Tuesday approved the first reading of a proposed development agreement between ZZ Real Estate, LLC and the town for the property where Carolina Nurseries operated before it closed a decade ago.
The agreement proposes 650 homes for the roughly 300-acres tract between Gaillard and Ben Barron Lane. Also proposed is an 8-acre commercial and two 25-acre light industrial tracts. The public hearing drew no comments from community members on Tuesday. Doug Polen, community development director for the town, said the light industrial allows for commercial uses as well. He said a home builder has not be selected and their is not a timeline set yet for the residential development.
IGA supermarkets bought the southwest corner of the property located at Gaillard Road and Highway 52. Polen said the company plans to put a KJ’s Market on the site.
Polen said there is also an option for the town to purchase 1.2 acres of the property for a public service site, possibly for a third fire station. Second reading of the development agreement will take place in January.