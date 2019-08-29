Forecasters keep eye on Hurricane Dorian locals urged to do the same

Local forecasters are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian, is expected to be a major hurricane storm as it tracks toward the Florida coastline.
The storm is expected to make landfall in the early morning hours of Monday, but its exact predicted impact is still uncertain.
“Right now the higher likelihood, it will be a major hurricane towards the coast of Florida early next week,” said Bob Bright, Meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Charleston. “There are a lot of questions as far as where it goes from there.”
Still, bad weather is likely as Dorian gains strength over warm water.
“Even if the storm doesn’t track anywhere near us we’re expecting major flooding along the coastal areas along with dangerous surf conditions,” said Bright.
National Weather Service Forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms on Labor Day locally, when Dorian is expected to slam into the U.S. southern coast.
Leading up to the holiday, the weather is expected to bring highs in the high 80s with scattered showers and Thunderstorms, typical for late August.
No evacuations or storm warnings have been issued yet for any part of Dorchester or Berkeley counties.
But local residents are urged to watch the track of the storm closely because of a recent slowing with the storm there are still many variables involved regarding the exacted path of Dorian.
“Another possibility is that it barley skirts Florida, stays stronger and heads more north towards the low country as a much stronger storm,” said Bright. “It’s a lower probability at this point but it’s currently not out of the question.”
Meantime local officials are keeping residents informed on current actions as the storm is being tracked.
Dorchester County’s Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton released a statement saying the Emergency Management Department continues to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian.
EMD has opened lines of communication with emergency support agencies and all essential personnel are now on stand-by. County officials and staff continue to participate in daily conference calls to remain up-to-date on the storm’s path and potential impacts.