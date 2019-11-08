JOINT BASE CHARLESTON — First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence visited JB Charleston on Oct. 30 to get a first-hand look at emergency preparedness efforts within the base and local community.
While here, they met with Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to learn more about the base’s capabilities in disaster response, relief and recovery efforts.
“It is such a pleasure to be here at Joint Base Charleston,” said Pence. “The men and women here are making our country proud. Thank you for your countless sacrifices and tireless devotion to our great nation.”
The first and second ladies also met with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 841st Transportation Battalion, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston and representatives from the JB Charleston Emergency Operations Center. Their visit culminated with Trump and Pence addressing service members and thanking them for their service.
“I want to thank all who serve on Joint Base Charleston,” said Trump. “Our military has never been stronger or more capable than it is now. The nation and our team stands strong in the face of any enemy. I have the privilege of visiting most military bases around the country and I am reminded every time of the important missions our military does around the world.”