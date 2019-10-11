Filing opens today for the Berkeley County Council District 1 Special Election. The late Councilman Kevin Cox previously held the seat. Filing will close at noon on October 19.
Interested candidates may file between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and again between 9 a.m. and noon on October 19. The filing fee is $100.
If multiple people file from the same party, a Primary Election will be held on December 10. Any runoffs that are necessary will be held on December 31. The Special Election will be Feb. 11.