The investigation into the cause of a Goose Creek apartment fire on Oct. 2 continues. What’s more, for the second time in two-days fire erupts at the same building and guts most of what was left of the already abandoned structure, labeled building ‘H’.
The extinguished blaze from Oct. 2 a second fire happened the following evening. Fire crews from Goose Creek Rural, Goose Creek City, Hanahan, C&B and Joint Base Charleston returned to Spring Hill Apartments to put it all out once again, but not before the fire gutted the other half of the two story building that contained 16 apartments; just a day before, every unit was a home to somebody.
No cause has been determined in the second fire and investigators said they believe the that fire was not related to the previous blaze.
“When I got here, everything was already gone,” said Maria Ortega. The Ortega’s are a family of four and have lived at Spring Hill since 2016; they are currently staying with family. Her daughter lost her guinea pig named “Snoopy” in the fire, she got the pet for her birthday a few months back.
“We lost everything, right now we are going to talk to the insurance company, right now we are just waiting on the report on the cause because if it’s something structural it is something to think about,” she said.
For now, the Ortega’s are weary and waiting, they hope the get into another apartment at Spring Hill soon.
“We’re all safe and the 16 families that were in there-- thank god nobody got injured,” Ortega said.
On Oct, 2, disaster trained volunteers from the American Red Cross began assisting families, 50 people were displaced. A shelter was set up at a nearby church. None of the impacted residents had to stay overnight at the shelter.
Officials with the Red Cross will be working to follow up and contact the residents that need assistance. That work includes assessing the need for additional financial assistance and referrals to other agencies. The Red Cross of South Carolina is also working with the management team of the apartment complex to determine recovery options for those impacted.