Deputy director of Dorchester County EMS named new EMS chief in Berkeley

Berkeley County has announced it will have a new EMS chief starting next month.
Wendy Lee, formerly deputy director of EMS in Dorchester County, will start her new position on Sept. 9, Berkeley County announced on Monday.
"I’m excited to work alongside my new team members at Berkeley County EMS, as well as all other first responders," Lee said in a statement. "We will continue to provide a high level of pre-hospital medical care and continue to meet the needs of an ever-growing community."
Lee commenced her EMS career in 1986 and since October 2006 has served in Dorchester County. She boasts a master’s degree in leadership and a bachelor’s in health service administration.
Lee has also been an EMT program instructor for Trident Technical College and Lowcountry Regional EMS Council for more than two decades. She received recognition as the Lowcountry Regional EMS Paramedic Champion five times in her career and was the South Carolina State Paramedic Champion in 2000.
In 1995 and 2001, Lee was named Dorchester County EMS Paramedic of the Year and in 2012, Summerville Journal Scene recognized her on their "Women to Watch" list.
Lee additionally serves on multiple community boards and committees, including the community civic group at the Summerville Kiwanis Club, Dorchester County Grievance Committee, Chairman of the Dorchester County LEPC, Summerville Medical Center Community Advisory Committee, Vice Chairman of the Lowcountry Regional EMS Board and Treasurer of the South Carolina EMS Association at the state level.
"Wendy Lee’s passion for public service is evident both in and out of her workplace," said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor. "We know that as EMS chief, she will serve Berkeley County with the same dedication, skill and fervor that she’s brought to our western neighbors for years."