Berkeley County residents recently had an opportunity to test out the new statewide paper-based voting system with sample ballots, register to vote, and update their existing voter registration.
The Berkeley County Voter Registration and Election office was showcasing the new statewide paper-based voting system on Jan. 22 at their office in Moncks Corner.
Last year, the state of South Carolina announced the award of a contract for a new statewide voting system. The new paper-based system is replacing the state’s aging paperless system that has been in place since 2004. The new voting system provides voters with the familiarity of a touchscreen combined with the security of a paper ballot.
“Most people are happy and they say the new system is easier and it does seem to work better,” said Adam Hammons, elections and registration director for Berkeley County. “The touch screens are more sensitive, the system is more secure.”
Hammons said the major advantage of the new voting system is that the paper ballot is more auditable. To use the new system, voters take a 14-inch card and put it into the express vote ballot marking device. Next they make their selections by touching the screen. After reviewing selections, voters then print their card.
“Once you pull the card out you can see the selections that you’ve made- it’s human readable so you can verify what you selected is what the machine did,” Hammons said.
Voters then insert their card into the ballot scanner where it is dropped into a locked ballot box. This is the machine that counts and tabulates the votes.
“We keep those ballots- that’s our audit trail- we can go back and hand count those to make sure it matches what the machine does,” Hammons said.
The new voting system was used in select county elections throughout the fall of 2019, and will be used statewide for the first time in the primaries in 2020.
The new voting system will be back in Berkeley County next week as part of the State Election Commission’s statewide tour with the SCDMV and the US Census Bureau. It will be at the Summerville Chamber of Commerce (402 N Main Street, Summerville) on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and at the Cane Bay YMCA (1655 Cane Bay Boulevard, Suite A, Summerville) on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.