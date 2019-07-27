The retirement community, Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, on Saturday saw double its expected turnout for opening day of its new 26,000-square-foot amenity center. Located at 1261 Del Webb Drive in Summerville, the facility is within walking distance of nearby homes in the community.
Del Webb residents and officials welcomed guests to the new facility during the grand opening event, where people dined, relaxed and socialized. The new amenity center features indoor and outdoor recreation including an outdoor resort-style saltwater pool and lounge area and an indoor swimming area.
The center additionally offers an alfresco kitchen and courts for playing tennis, bocce ball and pickleball. A state-of-the-art fitness center, complete with a studio for participating in yoga, Tai Chi and aerobics, is housed inside the center. A variety of clubs and classes will meet regularly inside of the center.
Del Webb residents Leigh and David Peters live half a mile from the center. Since they moved into Del Webb this spring, the Peters have become very involved in the community’s activities. The retired couple said they are excited for the community to have a dedicated gathering place.
“Every time you turn around, there’s somebody new,” David Peters said. “Everybody reaches out.”
Connecting with new friends is what the community is all about, Peters said.
So far about 200 Del Webb lots have sold, with 800 remaining. One characteristic that attracted Peters, and other baby boomers, is that the community is designed for active adults instead of a typical senior living community.
Jaymie Dimbath, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, called the new amenity center a “game-changer,” for Del Webb residents.
“This is where they’re able to meet friends and make relationships- do the events and activities that they want to do,” Dimbath said. “It’s a center hub.”