Cypress Gardens is embracing this month’s spooky spirit and preparing to host its first Halloween in the Swamp event since reopening to the public in April.
The last Halloween in the Swamp event took place in 2014. The event was in the works in 2015 when, just weeks before it was scheduled to occur, the 1,000-year flood deluged the park. Due to flooding, the park was closed for three-and-a-half years.
This year’s Halloween in the Swamp event will run 7:30-10:30 p.m. on both Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
The event includes a number of special offerings for adults and children of all ages, including music, food vendors, a campfire, marshmallow roasts, storytelling, a jump castle and a lighted pumpkin trail. The more daring Halloween enthusiasts may choose to embark on The Haunted Swamp Experience, featuring a haunted boat ride through the swamp. The ride also drops off participants on a haunted walking trail through the woods.
“Not only is Halloween in the Swamp one of the largest annual events we host at the park, but it’s a favorite for County residents and others throughout the Lowcountry,” said Heather McDowell, director of Cypress Gardens. “We’ve had so many people ask about the popular event, since we’ve reopened; we knew we had to bring it back! Its success is the direct result of dedicated County employees and volunteers, who have helped make Halloween in the Swamp a wonderful County experience.”
General admission to Halloween in the Swamp is $5 per person (ages 5 and up) and includes everything but The Haunted Swamp Experience. The Haunted Swamp Experience, which costs $15, includes all general admission activities, along with the haunted boat ride and walking trail. This option is recommended for adults and children ages 12 and up ONLY.
Children ages 6-12 must have a parent’s permission to participate in The Haunted Swamp Experience. Children ages 5 and under are not allowed on The Haunted Swamp Experience.
All advanced tickets for the Haunted Swamp Experience are sold out. However, a limited number will be available at the park on each of the two event days.