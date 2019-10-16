Timeless classics…sock hops, falling in love for the first time. The era of memorable performers like Bobby Darin, James Brown, Elvis, and The Beatles provided the backdrop for Customs 4, a local cover band.
While the band has written a couple of original tunes like Mike Bell’s “Lost Love” (a slow instrumental) which the public really liked, the band mainly focused on reliving the memorable music of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
I had the pleasure of meeting with drummer Gene Cribb and saxophonist Truman Metts on June 5th—coincidentally on Gene’s 73rd birthday—at Gene’s restaurant, Music Man’s Bar-B-Que in Moncks Corner, which he has run for 13 years.
Not only is there great food at this barbecue eatery — including their yummy sweet potato and scrumptious bread pudding — but the band continues to play terrific music for the public. It was a privilege to chat with them, hear their stories, and listen to a very professional sounding demo CD of them performing.
The Customs 4 band has been playing music in the Greater Charleston region since the summer of 1958, that’s 61 years. This is a few years before yours truly was born. All four original members cofounded the band. Two of them continue to this day: best friends Gene Cribb and Truman Metts. Unfortunately, original keyboardist Michael Bell and Gene’s twin brother, Jack Cribb, have passed away in the last couple of years—Michael at the age of 73 this past January and Jack in December 2017.
Gene, who plays drums and sings some background vocals, said the original guys all knew each other from way back.
“We were neighbors, so we played and did chores together. We didn’t realize we were musical until we got the instruments,” Cribb said.
Both the Cribb and Metts families were quite musical. They were always playing guitar and singing in church.
Truman, who plays the saxophone and sings said, overall, the guys tutored themselves how to play music and then took formal lessons in both grade school and high school. They all read music, but they also had a good ear for music. What’s more, when they got on stage, someone in the audience would request a song and they would just play it by ear right on the spot. For the most part, the band did not rehearse that much.
“We all played in the Berkeley High School band except for Michael Bell,” Metts said.
All of them worked day jobs so music was not a full-time vocation. They all graduated in 1964.
“This was just a hobby for us. From early on, we entered contests. We were young kids, so we did dream to make it to the big time, but we did not go seeking it,” Gene said, who added the band never made a CD nor an album. Their first dances were sock hops and they played over at Lions Beach (on Lake Moultrie) back in the day when there was a pavilion there.
Customs 4 plays a range of music from oldies to beach music to boogie and blues, and even some country.
“We played a lot of James Brown, Ray Charles, and Wilson Pickett tunes. Whatever was popular from the late ‘50s and early ‘60s bands, we performed it,” Truman stated. They even played some big band stuff. Customs Four has a repertoire of over 600 selections. Quite impressive for any band. They are rehearsing more currently and are just now getting into playing a lot more of Motown music.
As the band evolved over time, the second band name was Customs Four Plus Two when they added keyboardist Rick Coker and trumpet player O’Neal Clamp in the late 60’s. Coker played with them for 25 years. Later, the band was renamed Customs Four and Friends in the early 2000’s. The current 8-piece band began in December of 2017 with Rick’s daughter, Kristie Gaskins, as one of the lead vocalists and is the only female ever to be in the band. She has written and recorded a lot of music. Gene and Truman said she can sing almost anything—from country to Motown—and that her stage name is Kristina Wrenn.
Did the band ever break up? Gene said no. Yet, when Michael went into the military in the late ‘60s, they would have someone else step in as a keyboardist. Gene said a four-piece band was easier to manage as it’s more challenging to deal with many people’s schedules. The name of the band is the way it is as everyone was friends.
“We were all friends and knew they could also play music, so it came together,” Gene said.
While freshmen and sophomores in high school (1961/62), the band won some awards through the state’s 4-H Club.
“In South Carolina, the 4-H Club existed in all 46 counties. They would have competitions in each county and then you’d go to a big annual event, usually at Clemson University. We entered it and won that for 3 or 4 consecutive years as Best Entertainment, Truman recalled fondly. The Farm Bureau also had their own county competitions and the band also won that for the state.
“We then went on to the Chicago to compete for the national Farm Bureau…we were 15 years old and Michael Bell was 16 years old,” Truman said. However, they all had to be 16 years old to qualify. Regardless, they were not upset but more thrilled to leave the Palmetto state to go see a major city for the first time.
“We were so excited just to going to a big city like that. It was the middle of December and cold and windy in Chicago. We played at the Hotel Sherman and Hotel Morrison—prominent hotels—the Farm Bureau helped us pull it off to get these gigs,” Gene recalls.
Truman reminisced, “We worked for food!” and laughed. “We were country kids. We did not know any better!
The tall buildings, the elevators, the mail shoot in the hotel—it was fascinating to us. I even had my first hamburger there—it was delicious. And $20 dollars went a long way back then!”
Gene chimed in, “Yeah, all we had back home was grits and eggs and bacon and bologna sandwiches!”
While staying at the Hotel Morrison, Gene said they had an interesting thing happen. Someone knocked on their door after hearing them rehearse. Some guy asked them how much they’d charge to just go over to their room and play some tunes for them. They found out those guys were the Chicago Mafia.
The band never played in bars as they did not care to do so. They’ve played just about everywhere else, even playing at their children’s weddings. The types of places and events range from weddings and Shrine Club events to The Elks Club, the local Rotary Club and Rifle Club events to even fundraisers for nonprofits. Gene said one of his all-time favorite causes to help with is the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry in Mount Pleasant. He said the band has also done fundraisers for the American Heart Association through Trident Medical Center as Gene himself survived a heart attack and open-heart surgery. Plus, they have done fundraisers for the American Cancer Society.
Truman added, “Yeah, and we also used to play at the American Legion, the assisted living homes, and also for the former (The) Oaks Country Club in Goose Creek for occasions like the Navy Ball and ship’s parties in the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. We even played for the Air Force and Marine Corps and the Air National Guard.” During the late 60’s, they used to play every night at the Enlisted Men’s Club on the Navy Base in Charleston which was quite popular for a couple of years. A more regular gig was at The Berkeley Shrine Club off Lake Moultrie. They also played for a month in Columbia and performed at the Newberry Opera House near Newberry College outside of Columbia as they were the house band for an Elvis Presley impersonator from Aiken.
Memorable highlights include performances for (pre-1970) then-S.C. Gov. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings’ inaugural ball in Columbia. In the 1970s, they opened for Charlie Rich in Santee and Ronnie McDowell in Sumter.
“We enjoyed meeting Charlie Rich who was classically trained. Jim Stafford, who sang I Don’t Like Spiders & Snakes, also appeared in that show,” Truman recalled. “Back in those days, we did not look for places to play—people sought us.”
Other gigs included playing for the May 2000 grand opening of the South Carolina Aquarium, the Dock Street Theatre — the country’s first theatre — and some of the bandmates played some Broadway shows in the pit there.
“The Broadway show was directed by Lois Dangerfield who was from Moncks Corner. She made it kind of big as a Broadway singer and dancer,” Truman recalled.
Playing saxophone for an oldies band definitely adds a lot of flavor to many tunes, but Truman said he does not have a favorite song—he likes it all while Gene said his favorite tune is Louis Armstrong’s, What A Wonderful World.
“Obviously, I’m prejudiced as these days you don’t see as much brass on stage anymore,” Truman said. “It’s a challenging instrument to learn and I’ve been playing since 1956 when I was 10 years old. I looked up to Boots Randolph (of the song, Yakity Sax fame). What’s more, some sounds are automated now like the guitar, etc. The reason I like the sax is because it’s natural. I play alto and tenor sax. Baritone sax is popular with beach and Motown music, but alto and tenor sax are also popular. I’ve also played soprano sax (like performer Kenny G) outside of the band—and it is very difficult to keep tuned,” he added.
Some of the other famous people they have met include some of the members of The Platters on a cruise. Then, at the South Carolina Aquarium Grand Opening, Truman also sat in and played horn with some of The Drifters (Bill Pinckney/lead singer).
Best Memories?
“No, we’ve enjoyed it all!” Gene said emphatically.
Romance from being in the band?
“Yes, I met my wife at Lions Beach while playing music there,” Truman said, adding, “I was shy…she was winking at me!”
They started to court, and she graduated in 1965 and they got married the following year and had two children.
Currently, Truman said the band wants to learn Joan Osborne’s version of Heat Wave (written by Richard Castle and which was a big hit for singer Linda Ronstadt in the 1970’s) although The Funk Brothers have also performed it. Here is a link to Joan singing the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTKFR3ra2ts
In November of 2016, the band was inducted into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame and each original member received a bronze plaque at the awards ceremony over at the Hanahan Amphitheatre. South Carolina musicians nominate fellow area musicians. Factors judged on include the length of time one has played music and how popular a band is in the area.
“It was an honor. It is something we had worked for our whole musical lives. That is a big achievement for us,” Gene said.
Nowadays, the band has a regular gig at Music Man’s BBQ in Moncks Corner. You can find them rockin’ and rollin’ every third Wednesday night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at “Steak Night” there. Gene’s bass player also plays a solo gig on some Friday nights. If you have not checked them out, please do so and relive some of the best music ever written!
“Until the Master calls us home, we’re going to keep playing. We enjoy playing music so much. We don’t get high off drugs…we get high off music. I don’t believe in retiring,” they both said. Why would they? That type of music keeps one young at heart!
￼￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼￼ ￼￼ ￼￼￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼￼ ￼￼￼
￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼￼
￼ ￼￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼￼
￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼￼￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼
￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼ ￼￼ ￼￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼￼