The winningest active football coach in the Lowcountry remains in the Berkeley County School District but he’ll have a new work address.
Longtime Timberland High School coach Art Craig informed the Wolves Wednesday morning he has accepted the opening at Hanahan High School, one of their county rivals.
It was a home-run hire for the Hawks. HHS Principal Tom Gallus was an offensive assistant coach for the Hawks for 10 seasons so he saw Craig's teams up close and personal over the years.
Craig compiled a 15-2 record against Hanahan going back to 2004 and won 42-0 last season and 29-0 in 2018.
“We are extremely excited to have a coach like Art Craig take over the program at Hanahan High School,” Gallus said. “He has over 200 career wins and multiple championships. That’s not by accident. He cares about kids and will push them to be successful on the field and in the classroom. I have no doubt he will do great things here. We were very fortunate to have several great candidates apply for the job.”
Wednesday afternoon, Craig addressed his first group of Hawks in the school's auditorium. The message was clear. He believes something special is in the offing.
"All I asked of them is to give me a chance," Craig said. "I said if they did that I promised I wouldn't disappoint them... If I didn't think we could compete, I wouldn't have come here. I'm not telling you we're going to win a championship next year but I can promise you they're going to know we're here next year."
Craig replaces David Morbitzer, who stepped down after two seasons. Morbitzer’s first team won the region crown and advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 2012 but the Hawks slumped to just one win in 2019 and were mostly overmatched.
The task ahead isn't a rebuild, though.
"It's not like Hanahan hasn't won," Craig said. "If you come in and put some pieces together, you can build something here where you're consistently winning all the time. That might be kind of far-fetched for a lot of people's minds but in my mind that's the only way I know to think so that's what we're planning on doing here."
The Wolves were a model of consistency from 2001-19 under Craig and continued that with a strong campaign on the gridiron last season, advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
His time at Timberland was highlighted by state championship runs in 2011 and 2014. The Wolves won all but one region championship over the last 15 seasons and Craig earned his 200th career win in 2017. He stands at 224 victories as the curtains come up on a new era at HHS.
Craid admitted it was tough to face his old team Wednesday.
"Talking to my (Timberland) kids and telling them I was leaving was the hard part because of all the time I spent with them," Craig said.
Hanahan will be Craig’s third stop in the Berkeley County School District.
He was the head coach at Cross High School for three seasons after serving as an assistant at Blackville-Hilda High School from 1988-1998. A little known fact about Craig is he has a state championship in girls basketball to his credit, guiding the Lady Hawks to the crown in 1989-90.