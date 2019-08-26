Berkeley County is encouraging residents to download a special new mobile app designed to identify areas with little to no Internet connectivity. The goal behind the app, called TestIt, is to help ensure adequate funding for broadband infrastructure is provided nationwide, especially in rural areas.
NACo partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) and Farm Credit to develop the app, available for Android and iOS phones.
Specifically, when used it will run tests throughout the county, and the data collected will aid in obtaining funding for various communication projects countywide.
The app leverages a broadband sampling tool designed by Measurement Lab (MLab) to aggregate broadband speeds across the country from app users to help document areas, often rural in nature, that don't have adequate signal for cell phone use.
The app does not collect users' personal information but will allow users to test their broadband speed from anywhere.
Additionally, users will be able to compare their internet speeds to the national average and minimum standards established by the Federal Communications System.
Go online to find instructions on how to download TestIt for an Apple phone and for an Android phone.