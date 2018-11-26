Berkeley County’s only no-kill animal shelter is closing its doors due to lack of funding. The Doc Williams SPCA Adoption Center located at 2673 S. Live Oak Dr. in Moncks Corner has 16 dogs and 20 cats left on site that need to be adopted.
Adoption Center Manager Bonnie Roberts said the shelter was funded through donations and “we ran out of money.”
The shelter opened in January 2017, after parting ways with the Berkeley County shelter located at 502 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. At that time, Doc Williams SPCA had asked the county for more money to operate the shelter, which had a $22,000 per month contract. When the county denied the request for more funding, Doc Williams left the county’s shelter and opened its own adoption center at South Live Oak Drive.
On the shelter’s website, a post asks that all “rescue entities and adopting persons please come to the shelter immediately,” to adopt the remaining dogs and cats.
Roberts said there isn’t a final day set for closing, instead she’ll be there “until the last animal is adopted.”
All animals are up to date on their shots and have been spayed or neutered. Dogs are currently $75 or lower and cats are $65 or lower.
Roberts said there are about ten employees who all have secure jobs elsewhere.