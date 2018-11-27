County hires civil counsel to help recoup funds

Berkeley County has officially hired civil counsel to aid in recouping funds county officials said former Deputy Supervisor Tim Callanan illegally cashed this month as part of a severance agreement.
"Hopefully it'll be expedient," said County Councilman Josh Whitley, also head of the county's Finance Committee. "I think the public expects (money) to be spent correctly."
During their meeting Monday in Moncks Corner, council members agreed to hire Charleston-based firm Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. The county maintains a $28,000 annual budget for professional legal services, council members said, though the total cost for this case has yet to be determined.
The county is trying to get back $49,900 county officials said Supervisor Bill Peagler approved for Callanan, when Callanan tendered his resignation on Nov. 9. But county officials said the county attorney never saw or approved the use of funds and that the state does not even permit such agreements.
Callanan even cashed the check the same day to keep the county from putting a stop payment on it, Whitley said.
At its Nov. 13 meeting, council members voted to immediately terminate Callanan and request the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigate the possible criminal misuse of funds. A SLED spokesperson told the Berkeley Independent the state agency has received the county's request and assigned Lowcountry agents to the case.
The council also stripped Peagler of his spending powers for the remainder of his time in office.
Johnny Cribb, Hanahan's former city administrator, will assume the county’s head leadership role in January. In the June primary, Cribb defeated Peagler as the GOP candidate in the supervisor race. Without a challenger in the Nov. 6 General Election, Cribb automatically won the seat.
Councilmen Ken Gunn, Steve Davis and Dennis Fish were absent from Monday's meeting.