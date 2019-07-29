County announces new hours for convenience sites, additional site opening 2020

Berkeley County Council has approved new hours and days of operation for the Berkeley County convenience center locations.
Starting Oct. 1, convenience centers will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays but open sites 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Hours for the Berkeley County landfill will remain the same.
Additionally, the county will soon be adding another convenience center off Redbank Road and is expected to open the first quarter of 2020.
Below are the locations for the nine current county convenience sites:
- Ranger Drive- 2163 Ranger Drive, Cross, SC 29436
- Charity Church- 1430 Charity Church Road, Huger, SC 29450
- Poplar Hill- 1029 Poplar Hill Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472
- Gravel Hill- 1025 Gravel Hill Road, Bonneau, SC 29431
- Pineville- 1818 Highway 45, Pineville, SC 29468
- Shulerville- 2115 Shulerville Road, Jamestown, SC 29453
- Oakley Road- 606 Oakley Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Savanna Creek- 3663 N. Highway 17-A, Bonneau, SC 29431
- Alligator Road- Alligator Road 1078 Alligator Road, Cordesville SC 29434
The county has also created an interactive mapping tool to highlight the locations of all convenience centers and drop-off locations.