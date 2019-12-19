Charleston Battery Soccer Club Announces Major Investment To Summerville Facility

Charleston Battery Soccer Club (CBSC), the premier youth soccer club in Charleston and affiliate of the Charleston Battery and Charleston Fleet, is excited to announce major upgrades to its Summerville facility that will break ground in 2020.
“This is the largest recreation that serves the Summerville and Dorchester community, thousands of kids, and families come out here and we are looking to make it 1st class and improve the conditions.” Said Jay Byars, Dorchester County Councilman.
The project calls for additional soccer fields to be added to the facility, including at least one artificial turf field, expanded parking, and a new enlarged clubhouse. In addition to adding fields, the upgrades will greatly improve drainage to enhance playability and make the fields more resistant to the rain the region frequently receives.
“When we founded CBSC in 2017, it was with the belief that every child has the ability to improve, and club soccer should be enjoyable for players, coaches, officials, and families,” said Melissa Britton, CEO, Charleston Battery Soccer Club. “We’ve placed a huge emphasis on the development of facilities because we know that’s the key enabler to creating the type of environment we want where local children (including my own) can develop in the sport, and have fun doing it.”
The investment is in partnership with Dorchester County and is a key component of the recently approved Oakbrook TIF District redevelopment plan. The new fields will continue to be available to host high school and tournament games, in addition to youth soccer clinics and camps, providing access to elite soccer facilities to all youth in the region.
Facility Overhaul Will Break Ground In 2020, Bring New Fields and Fully Lit Facility