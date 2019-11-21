The sixth annual turkey giveaway and health fair hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness is set for Nov.23.
This event will include free health screenings and several local vendors. All guests are allowed one turkey per household with valid identification while supplies last. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Berkeley High School Gymnasium.
Lenard McKelvey, known as MTV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, is co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club, and has a non-profit organization called Third Eye Awareness.
"When you have a platform like I do, and you're able to provide, this is what you're supposed to be doing," McKelvey said. "I'm thankful for what I have, I'm thankful that I'm able to give back and I am thankful that they are happy to be receiving it."