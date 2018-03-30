Candidates hash out issues as election day draws near

Days before Goose Creek residents head to the election polls, many voters had one more opportunity to hear candidates discuss their platforms and potential plans for the city.
Stratford High School hosted an election forum at the school on Thursday that featured all six candidates for the April 3 election: Mayoral candidates Michael Heitzler and Greg Habib, and council candidates Kimo Esarey, Debra Green-Fletcher, Christopher Harmon, Tom Keefe, Corey McClary and Jerry Tekac.
Stratford students posed questions in front of an auditorium that was almost filled with local residents. Each candidate was allotted just over a minute to respond to six questions.
The event started with the candidates’ opinions on setting term limits at the local government level.
Mayoral Candidate Greg Habib, currently in the second year of his first term on Goose Creek City Council, noted that government officials should be cultivating new candidates down the road.
“Age isn’t what’s important,” he said. “What’s important is to bring in new people with new ideas…There’s not a lot of turnover in our commissions…it’s shown us to be a relatively stagnant community.”
Incumbent Mayor Michael Heitzler, now in his 40th year as Goose Creek’s mayor, said voters ultimately decide term limits.
“We have term limits. The term is limited by the voter,” Heitzler said. “You can limit the term April 3.”
Candidate Kimo Esarey, who’s in his 20th year on city council, said he’s not in favor of term limits. He points to those instances when no candidate runs except the incumbent.
Economic development wove itself in nearly all of the forum discussions. But one particular question asked candidates specifically how they would unite residents who are pro-economic development with those who want a smaller Goose Creek with less development.
The candidates agreed that growth is inevitable.
Councilmember Debra Green-Fletcher, running for her second term on city council, vouched for development.
“I’m in favor of the growth,” she said, adding that the city needs to use the funds that development provides to lend more resources to the fire, police, snatiation and other public service departments.
Habib, currently in his second-year on city council, runs a campaign based on the platform to use economic development to pay the city’s bills. He said it’s “embarrassing” that city has missed on opportunities to land big corporations like Volvo and Boeing to neighboring municipalities.
“Economic development is how you pay for things,” he said. “Either you keep your head in the sand and watch it happen or you pull your head out the sand and manage it.”
Heitzler said the city has welcomed growth, pointing to developments like Carnes Crossroads, a plethora of apartment units and a new hospital, under his administration.
“We’ve set the stage for our economic development," he said.
Candidates chimed on how they viewed the relationship between mayor and city council, as well as the city’s productivity. Goose Creek currently has a strong mayor form of government.
Candidate Corey McClary, a former full-time youth pastor, said disagreement between the mayor and council is good.
“Everybody doesn’t always have to think the same way,” he said. “It’s a mistake to want to be surrounded with people who think just like you. That’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Current medical professional and council candidate Christopher Harmon agreed that public officials can agree to disagree.
“Sometimes it’s made to become a little too difficult…we have to figure out how to work together, be open minded, voice our differences but also move forward,” Harmon said.
Candidate Jerry Tekac said the city’s commissions who meet one every thirty or so days should come together more often. Candidate Tom Keefe agreed, also stating he’s “quite satisfied” with the police, trash and fire services the city provides.
Regarding the city’s biggest challenges, candidates identified affording city services, managing growth, balancing growth and family life, traffic and the turnover of the city’s police and firefighters.
Habib has also built a platform on the latter.
“Since January 1, we’ve lost six firefighters. There are always five or six in (the) police force in some sort of training,” he said. “The answer is, some say we’ve got to pay more.
Heitzler, pointing to roads and traffic, said he’s actively engaged with state officials to solve the issue. He said it’s not the city’s job to manage roads and traffic, nor does Goose Creek have any revenue to do so.
All of the candidates shared excitement about Stratford High School youth putting on a forum. Some even pointed to the teen survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting who are now lobbying for gun control.
“There’s a lot of kids across the country standing up and making their voice heard,” said councilman Kimo Esarey. “We need to know what your ideas are.”