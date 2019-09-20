C-130 Hercules to spray for mosquitoes over Joint Base Charleston

The Joint Base Charleston 628th Civil Engineer Squadron is coordinating aerial spraying for mosquitoes at Joint Base Charleston – Naval Weapons Station Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The aerial spraying is scheduled from approximately 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Alternative aerial spraying dates due to weather conditions are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26.
Aerial application is only considered after other attempts such as larvicides and ultra-low volume ground fogging of adult mosquitoes fail to reduce biting counts. JB Charleston is located close to several rivers, marshlands and swamps where the climate tends to be humid and subtropical, bringing a lot of rainfall to the area. This makes Charleston the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos.
The 910th Airlift Wing, Aerial Spray Squadron from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Youngstown, Ohio, will conduct the aerial spraying using a specially-modified C-130 Hercules aircraft and Modular Aerial Spray Systems.
The squadron will only be applying U. S. Environmental Protection Agency approved pesticide registered for use in the state of South Carolina. However, sensitive individuals should remain indoors and beekeepers should take precautions during the application.
The spraying may be postponed, modified or canceled if weather conditions are unfavorable.
For questions about the aerial spraying, contact the Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs office at (843) 963-5608.