Blue Angels to visit Joint Base Charleston in anticipation of Air & Space Expo

LCDR Adam Kerrick, U.S. Navy Blue Angels events coordination officer, will be visiting Joint Base Charleston Tuesday, 26 Nov., to conduct a site visit in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 Air & Space Expo.
During his visit LCDR Kerrick will meet with key Joint Base Charleston leadership and air expo committee members to discuss Blue Angels performance requirements and expectations.
Joint Base Charleston will host the Blue Angels as the headline performance during the 2020 Air & Space Expo, April 18-19, 2020.
The Blue Angels are based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida and have been performing since 1946. Their mission is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.