Shoplifting
Deputies in Berkeley County were called to the Spinx on College Park Road in regards to a shoplifting on Oct. 29. Deputies said 7 subjects walked into the store and took $186 worth of beer. The incident report states the suspects walked out the back entrance into an unknown vehicle. Deputies said the video showed the suspects walking out with two 24 count cases of Coors Light and nine 12 count cases on Modelo. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Assault
Police in Goose Creek responded to the Publix for a fight in progress on Oct. 24. Police said when they arrived they met two males who work at the store who had several injuries to their head and neck areas that included lumps, redness and abrasions. The incident report states when the men tried to stop suspect form walking out of the store with steaks he stuffed down his pants the suspect punched one of them in the face and a physical altercation ensued. Police said the man left the scene with the steaks. Police said they soon were able to find the find the suspect’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. Police said the man fit the description of the suspect and the steaks were discovered in his back seat. He was arrested for assault and battery and shoplifting.
Disorderly conduct
Police in Goose Creek responded to Foster Creek Park on Oct. 24 for a person urinating in public. Responding officers said they were told by the police chief who witnessed incident what happened. The officers said the suspect had urinated behind the chief’s vehicle while the chief was on the soccer field. Responding officers said when they approached the suspect he smelled of alcohol and did admit to urinating but said he was out of sight in the wood line. Police arrested the suspect for urinating in public and was taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Eviction
On Oct. 23 police in Goose Creek responded to Boulder Bluff regarding an assault call. The complainant told police he helps a homeless man out from time-to-time by giving him odd jobs. The complainant said the man lives in the shed in the backyard made of wood, PVC and covered with a tarp. Police said the complainant told the man he needed to leave because the shed was not suitable for him to live in. The man refused to leave because he said he nowhere else to go. Police contacted the daughter of the homeless man who came and picked him up. No charges were filed in the incident.