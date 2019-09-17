It typically takes one year or longer for Habitat for Humanity volunteers to complete the required 350 hours of labor before becoming eligible for their own home. But future homeowner Melido Ferguson completed her sweat equity hours in half that time. Her home also will be built in record time. Just 60 hours from start to finish.
Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County partnered with Hunter Quinn Homes to build the Ferguson family’s home in two and a half days. The Home Builders Blitz involved about 70 people working continuously on Tuesday and Wednesday on Hardrick Drive in Moncks Corner.
For Ferguson, homeownership means a lot of things, but she is most excited about trading her North Charleston neighborhood for “country life.”
“I’m from Berkeley County but moved away a long time ago, it’s good to come back,” Ferguson said. “I love country living.”
Due to health issues, Ferguson’s husband passed away in 2017, leaving her to raise their daughter on a single income. In addition to the 350 hours of sweat equity, Ferguson completed various trainings and financial classes. Looking back on her experience, Ferguson said she would encourage anybody to volunteer for Habitat, especially the women’s build.
“I learned how to care for a home, I learned how to do a lot of maintenance on the house,” Ferguson said. It’s a lot of hard work, whatever they ask of you on the job site- that’s what you do. Teamwork makes a difference in the entire process.”