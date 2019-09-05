Hurricane Dorian left power outages, downed trees, flooding and other debris in its wake as it passed through the Lowcountry overnight on Wednesday and early Thursday morning. However, more rain and wind is expected into Friday morning.
Crews are wasting not time working to restore power in various places across Dorchester and Berkeley counties but will halt work if winds again reach at least 45 mph.
Dorchester County
Since crews have to remove debris on roadways, restore power and commence damage assessments into Friday, schools and county buildings will remain closed on Friday.
That includes all Dorchester County offices and courts, Dorchester School Districts Two and Four, Dorchester County Career and Technology Center and the Dorchester County Library. A decision regarding possible Monday closures will be made at a later date.
In order to reopen county offices, all offices and courts must have restored power, all major roadways cleared and no significant damage to county buildings. A decision on reopening the county's Convenience Sites on Friday will be made later today, when conditions improve and sites have been inspected.
Currently there are 85 people and 17 pets at the shelter opened at DuBose Middle School.
For up-to-date road closures visit DorchesterCountySC.gov/Dorian. To report closures, call the county's Citizens Call Center at (843) 832-0393 or (843) 563-0393.
As of noon, the following power outages had been reported across Dorchester County:
- Dominion Energy – 27, 375 (as of 10:09 a.m.)
- Berkeley Electric – 4,404
- Edisto Electric – 3,119
Power outages should be reported directly to the utility provider, not 911 or the Citizens Call Center or Emergency Operations Center.
Dorchester County also reminded people to not swim or play in standing water, creeks or canals as water may be contaminated with bacteria from animal waste; and snakes and other wildlife could be present.
Berkeley County
Berkeley County Government Offices are closed to the public on Friday Friday.
Berkeley County Landfill & Convenience Centers: Berkeley County landfill and convenience centers will be open normal hours on Friday. Find locations here:
- Landfill: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Convenience Centers: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Berkeley County Library: Berkeley County Libraries are closed Friday and are expected to reopen Saturday, Sept. 7 after assessed for damages.
Berkeley Animal Center: The Berkeley County Animal Center will remain closed Friday and will reopen Saturday, September 7.
Berkeley County Court: The Berkeley County Courthouse will be closed on Friday. All jurors who were notified to come to court will be excused through the remainder of this week. Drug court graduation will be moved and rescheduled at a later date. Bond court will resume its normal schedule on Friday, Sept. 6.
As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the following outages had been reported across Berkeley County:
- Dominion Energy: 5,370
- Berkeley Electric: 18,673
- Santee Cooper: 22
Cypress Gardens: Cypress Gardens is closed Friday and will reopen Saturday after assessed for damages.
Airport: The Berkeley County Airport will be open on Friday.
Berkeley County officials are continuing to monitor Dorian and will begin damage assessment and recovery as soon as the storm passes. Residents can report storm damage by filling out a form on the county website HERE. This tool will help Berkeley County staff gauge the extent of damage in the County and report the findings to state and federal officials. These reports will determine appropriate federal and state funding for damage caused by the storm.
The Citizen Call Line will now be open 24 hours a day through the duration of the storm. Call (843) 719-4800.
Berkeley County will continue to update the County website, Facebook and Twitter pages as new information comes in.