Berkeley County Councilman Kevin Cox Passes Away

Berkeley County Councilman Kevin Cox has passed away. Councilman Cox has served District 1, representing most of the City of Hanahan, since January 2017. Prior to serving on County Council, he was a Councilman at the City of Hanahan.
Councilman Cox and his wife Janet Watson Cox were 1982 graduates of Hanahan High School. Kevin and Janet graduated from The College of Charleston with degrees in Business Administration and Education respectively.
Cox leaves behind his wife Janet and their three daughters, Keri Cox Ballentine, Chelsea Cox, and Ashley Cox, who were also graduates of Hanahan High School. He also leaves behind two granddaughters. Kevin Cox was a retired Federal Special Agent with the Internal Revenue Service.
Councilman Cox entered public service as a Hanahan City Councilman in 2006, following in the footsteps of his father, Charles “Charlie” Cox, and his father-in-law, Ralph Watson.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was a passionate coach and spectator of fastpitch softball. He enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing with his family. County officials said he was focused on fiscal responsibility and always worked hard to save the County money.
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said Cox was not only a colleague, but a friend.
"He was a true public servant who worked tirelessly for Hanahan and all of Berkeley County," Cribb said. "His passion for the community was evident from the minute you met him. Cox was a family man above all else, who was focused on improving the lives of those around him. On behalf of County Council, our condolences are with his family and friends who are experiencing a tremendous loss right now."