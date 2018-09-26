While Berkeley County Council members breathed a sigh relief Monday night over finally passing the new budget ordinance, two months into the new budget year, the moment was short lived and bittersweet after other financial woes dominated the meeting conversation.
Multiple times throughout the evening Councilman Josh Whitley, also Finance Committee chair, voiced his disdain for a $4.7 million decrease in the county fund balance he discovered between last budget year — 2017-18 — and this year budget year, FY 2018-19.
“In the 17th fastest growing county in the country…we decrease our fund balance?” Whitley said. “That’s embarrassing to the public, but we own it.”
He reassured residents next year’s budget would pass on time.
Council Vice Chair Jack Schurlknight also raised concern over the issue.
“I’m very uncomfortable with gray areas in this budget,” he said.
According to Councilman Tommy Newell, the fund balance is similar to a savings account. He also explained how it’s common practice for the fund to total at least 17-17.5 percent of the general fund balance.
“If you do look at the general fund that the $4.7 million came out of, you’ll see that the fund balance was rather bloated,” Newell said.
But he said he wasn’t too surprised by the fund balance’s significant drop.
“It wasn’t necessarily new to me,” Newell said. “I knew we took money out to give one time at Christmas.”
Newell said he also knew about other times, though he couldn’t immediately remember that council members authorized fund balance spending.
“There’s so much at each meeting I can’t recall unless I go back and look at notes,” he said.
According to county staff, the exact decrease amounts to $4,736,625 and can be broken down into six categories of spending:
- $900,000 for personnel services, including cost-of-living adjustments and additional overtime;
- $2.5 million for future capital outlay / transfer to capital funds;
- $500,000 for alleviating overcrowding in the detention center;
- $350,000 for one-time pay over Christmas;
- $478,000 for sheriff’s office vehicles;
- $8,625 in gift cards to show appreciation for county employees who worked during January’s Winter Storm Grayson.
But Whitley said most alarming to him was the council’s lack of knowledge about the decrease; and he questioned Finance Department staff about why the information wasn’t previously brought to the governing body’s attention or made aware to them by the county’s financial adviser.
“You can FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) my emails but I was never given a notification,” Whitley said.
Additionally shocked to learn that no county employee at the meeting could confidently name the advisory firm, Whitley checked with fellow council members, who also fell silent at the question.
“Isn’t this unbelievable we’re having this discussion that our finance director only knows by the rumor mill who our financial adviser is?” Whitley said.
Whitley also failed to receive an answer from county staff about who signed the county’s contract with the firm.
“This was chosen in cover of darkness,” Whitley said.
Newell confirmed that he, too, has “no clue” about the financial adviser and suggested an investigation or firing might be necessary, should suspicion about the adviser’s hiring process prove true.
“From what Josh is saying, it was done behind our backs, and that’s not good,” Newell said. “I feel like there would be a termination and possibly a SLED investigation.”
More than once while speaking, Whitley addressed Johnny Cribb in the crowd. Cribb defeated current County Supervisor Bill Peagler in the June primary race and takes office in January. Whitley urged Cribb to ensure more “transparency” during his leadership and also apologized to him for the county’s financial state.
“I’m sorry for the budget we’re going to be giving you,” Whitley said.
Despite his frustration, Whitley reassured finance staff they do a “superb job” in how they are able to “survive the political changes in administration.” He also said that in his opinion, the adviser issue is not their fault.
“Ya’ll have done nothing wrong,” Whitley said.
Peagler, who also serves as council chair, and Deputy County Supervisor Tim Callanan were unable to answer council members’ finance questions, since both were absent from Monday’s meeting. Council Clerk Catherine Windham said she doesn’t keep attendance records for Callanan but that this year alone she’s recorded five excused absences for Peagler and an additional three meetings he’s left early.
Budget Amendments
While the new budget ordinance finally passed third and final reading — with councilmen Ken Gunn and Kevin Cox absent — the vote occurred only after the council approved three separate amendments.
The first change to the ordinance places a hiring freeze, until Jan. 2, on county supervisor positions hired under the supervisor. But it does allow the county to start advertising for the positions on Dec. 1.
“My reason is that the new administration will be coming in, in three months,” said Schurlknight, who made the motion.
Councilman Tommy Newell made the motion for a second amendment for the county to hire an additional public defender and solicitor. Berkeley County is part of the Ninth Circuit Court, which also includes Charleston County. Whitley agreed on the personnel need.
“It’s pitiful the number...we have for the case load we have,” Whitley said.
Whitley also explained his desire for court officials to try to reduce the county jail population—since the cost is $52 per day per inmate. In return, the county will save money and the added positions “will pay for themselves,” he said.
A third and final amendment passed had to do with how much money from a county department's operating budget the county supervisor is allowed to transfer to any other department, activity or purpose. Already allowed is a transfer of up to $10,000 "per occurrence and request," according to the ordinance language.
The amendment allows the supervisor, or "his designee," to also choose "transfers of 10 percent of the department operating budget, whichever is less." The exception is if the council has already given prior approval for supplementation for a line item from the county general fund, according to the ordinance.
Also amended was ordinance language about surplus funds from an approved capital equipment fund expenditure. Currently the ordinance states that the surplus must go into a contingency account of the capital equipment fund, and if that expense is higher than $10,000 it needs the council's approval. With the amendment, the approval is also required if the expense is at least "10 percent of the cost of the capital equipment" or "whichever is less."
Two months late
The budget passed nearly two months late, with the 2018-19 budget year starting on July 1. Until Monday the council had been under a continuing resolution, week-after-week tabling the particular agenda item. The resolution was the “longest one in recent history” for a budget ordinance, said County Spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer.
With humor, Whitley revealed a silver lining with the delay.
“The good news is we’ll have excess (in the budget) because we’ll only have 75 percent of the time,” he said.
In addition, the new budget is balanced and includes a 3 percent pay increase for county employees. The general fund totals $86,236,896. For a complete look at all budget line items, visit the county website.