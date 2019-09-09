Berkeley County will start debris removal for debris left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian beginning Sept. 10.
Berkeley County has been assessing debris caused by Hurricane Dorian. Residents are encouraged to place their yard debris by the road.
Removal will begin in the unincorporated areas of the county. This cleanup is for county maintained roads and certain state roads.
Residents in certain municipalities will have debris pick-up handled by their respective city or town. The information on storm debris pick-up in municipalities within Berkeley County is as follows.
Goose Creek: The City is picking-up yard debris within city limits. The maximum dimensions that they can pick up for each piece of debris are 4-foot long and 4 inches in diameter, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Dirt should be removed from roots. Berkeley County will support as needed.
Summerville: Summerville Public Works is going through all the ditches and canals this week to remove limbs, downed trees, and debris. They started curbside collections of storm debris today. Crews will work extended hours this week and next week if needed. Crews are also cutting up large trees and limbs to sizes crews can collect.
Hanahan: The City is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed.
City of Charleston: The City is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed.
Moncks Corner: The Town is independently handling yard debris pick-up, assisted by Berkeley County as needed. The town will handle debris, 4-foot long and 4 inches in diameter, weighing no more than 50 pounds. Anyone with debris more than those specifications should contact Moncks Corner town hall at 843-719-7900.
Additionally, Berkeley County residents may also use the landfill and/or convenience centers to dispose of their debris.
Berkeley County also encourages residents who choose to burn their debris to check on municipal ordinances on the legality of burning. In unincorporated Berkeley County, the only materials that can be burned are naturally generated materials, such as grass clippings, brush, branches, limbs etc. Burning of plastics, paper, processed wood products, household wastes is not allowed. Before a burn is started, citizens need to call 1-800-777-3473 and leave a message with the address as to where the fire will be.
International Fire Code 307.4 states the Location for open burning shall not be 50 feet from any structure, and provisions shall be made to prevent the fire from spreading to within 50 feet of any structure.
Exceptions are:
1. Fire in an approved container (i.e. burn barrel) that is at least 15 feet from any structure.
2. If the burn pile is less than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall, it must be no less than 25 feet from any structure.