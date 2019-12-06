Berkeley County has started the renovation and expansion of the County Administration building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. According to county officials, this expansion will extend and renovate the 36,000-square-foot former Food Lion facility, adjacent to the County Administration Building.
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said county leaders are excited about the convenience and the effectiveness that the renovation will bring to county departments employees.
“The project will create a one-stop-shop for Berkeley County citizens. Key emergency services will be moved into the building, providing much needed renovations and upgrades,” Cribb said. “With the DMV located in the same building as county offices, this will better serve Berkeley County citizens, and will be a unique service that only Berkeley County will offer."
Berkeley County Council and staff said they are keeping construction costs low by doing work in-house, while minimizing impacts to the public.
The site driveway on the east side of the Administration Building is closed for construction. Because this driveway has never been a public thoroughfare and will not re-open as such, members of the public who may have used it as a cut-through between Highway 52 and Altman Street should adjust their travel pattern accordingly.
Additionally, the parking area behind the building has been re-configured to allow more County staff to park, freeing up more public spaces for County Administration office customers. The driveway to the west of the building and behind the building is now a one-way access for designated employee parking only. These driveways are not public roads for through traffic.
The current County Administration Building has been in its location since 2005. Berkeley County purchased the former Food Lion building in 2014, two years after the supermarket closed. The expansion will move the following departments to the administration building, allowing more County departments in one location.
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles 1 (currently located at 108 B Highway 52) will be leasing about one-third of the building from the County.
- 911 Communications Center (currently located at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)
- Emergency Operations Center (currently located at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)
- Voter Registration and Elections (currently located at 6 Belt Drive)
- Procurement (currently located at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)
- County Finance (Currently in several locations)
- County Engineering (Currently in several locations)
This project is funded in part by Berkeley County’s 2015 bond issue. Construction is expected to be complete by Oct. 2020.