Berkeley Animal Center at full capacity, seeking fosters
Contributed/Berkeley Animal Center

Until further notice, Berkeley Animal Center isn't accepting any additional owner surrenders.

The Moncks Corner-based shelter is at maximum capacity, the organization announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.

"If you have the room in your home and heart, please come by to foster! We have some amazing animals that would love a home."

The shelter is holding a Clear the Shelter Adoption Event 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information visit Berkeley Animal Shelter on Facebook or visit the shelter's website.

The shelter is located at 502 Cypress Gardens Road.

I've been a newspaper reporter for 10yrs, covering everything from President's arrival on Air Force One to murder trials, a cat stuck in a wall, death of a UFO expert & meeting Nick Jonas (who snubbed me). I also enjoy singing & obsessing over my pittie.