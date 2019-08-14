Until further notice, Berkeley Animal Center isn't accepting any additional owner surrenders.
The Moncks Corner-based shelter is at maximum capacity, the organization announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.
"If you have the room in your home and heart, please come by to foster! We have some amazing animals that would love a home."
The shelter is holding a Clear the Shelter Adoption Event 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information visit Berkeley Animal Shelter on Facebook or visit the shelter's website.
The shelter is located at 502 Cypress Gardens Road.