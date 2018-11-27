BCSO names Jeremy Baker as new chief deputy

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has named its newest Chief Deputy.
on Tuesday Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the promotion of Maj. Jeremy Baker to the agency's secondary leadership position.
“It is a privilege and honor to announce the promotion of Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker," said Lewis in a statement.
"The knowledge and experience he brings to this position will be instrumental to the Sheriff’s Office and our ability to adapt to ever-changing responsibilities in law enforcement. In his new position, the community and the Sheriff’s Office will benefit from Chief Deputy Baker’s leadership."
Mike Cochran served as the previous chief deputy, announcing his retirement from law enforcement in October. Earlier this month, Cochran assumed the administrator role for the City of Hanahan.
Baker is a resident of Berkeley County and grew up in Ladson. He is a 1996 graduate of Stratford High School and obtained his criminal justice degree from Trident Technical College in 1999.
Baker went on to secure his bachelor's in psychology from the College of Charleston in 2001, the same year he started as a full-time deputy with the sheriff's office. However, he was hired a year earlier as a reserve deputy.
After his start as a patrol deputy, Baker transferred to the K-9 unit and was promoted through the ranks. He's also been part of various federal task forces including the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the DEA Task Force.
Baker is married with two children.