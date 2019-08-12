The Moncks Corner Police Department responded to the railroad crossing at East Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Monday after a train stuck a vehicle.
Capt. Mark Fields, from the Moncks Corner Police Department said an Amtrak passenger train hit a 2016 Dodge truck at the crossing. Police said rescue crews had to remove the 61 year old male driver from the wreckage and he was taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Fields said there were no other injuries. East Main Street had to be closed so crews could clean up the site but it has since reopened. Police said the incident is still being investigated and additional information will be released later.