Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.
Benjamin Franklin
Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Sometimes too much to drink is barely enough.
Mark Twain
Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.
Oprah Winfrey
To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often
Winston Churchill
For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.
T.S. Eliot
You are never too old to reinvent yourself.
Steve Harvey
It always seems impossible until it’s done.
Nelson Mandela