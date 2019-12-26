Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.

Benjamin Franklin

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Sometimes too much to drink is barely enough.

Mark Twain

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

Oprah Winfrey

To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often

Winston Churchill

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.

T.S. Eliot

You are never too old to reinvent yourself.

Steve Harvey

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

Nelson Mandela