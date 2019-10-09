To the Editor:
Filling a void in early recovery with a relationship is not a great idea.
The first year of recovery is best spent finding and becoming OK with themselves, learning to love themselves again, and strengthening their sobriety.
They are doing all these things without the use of a substance, making these things falsely comfortable. It is very common to want to use the validation you get from a relationship to fill the void of losing drugs right away.
The first year of recovery is best spent finding and becoming okay with themselves, learning to love themselves again, and strengthening their sobriety.
If they don’t take this time to do that then if/when the relationship fails or becomes rocky they do not have enough self-love when they lose the validation they were getting from the relationship.
They then return to using to mask the feelings that come with the loss or ups and downs that the relationship may have.
They should learn to be happy individually first, then find someone to share their happiness with.
For more information on relationships in early recovery, go to https://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/are-relationships-in-early-recovery-a-good-idea-i-think-not.html.
If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at 877-841-5509
Shauna Krout
Clearwater, Florida