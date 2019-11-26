Join the Patriot Guard, Charleston Police Pipe and Drum Corp, Burke High School Highsteppers, Charleston Model A Club, Y 102.5, floats, The Glass Slipper-Disney Princesses, Charlie the RiverDog, Coastal Belle Singers, S.C. Highway Patrol, Parade Floats from Allen, Carolina Family Care, MUSC Dept. of Surgery, MUSC EPIC & Human Resources, MUSC Sustainability Program, Meducare, face painters, Santa Claus, and all of the toys & bikes donated by MUSC employees.
What: MUSC Angel Tree Parade of Toys (Director Melissa Kubu will be available for interviews)
When: Friday, December 6, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Where: The parade will start on Ehrhardt Street and march through the Medical District Greenway to Jonathan Lucas turning onto Calhoun and then taking a left onto Ashley Avenue where we will unload the toys in the MUSC Horseshoe.
Contact: Melissa Kubu, fullerme@musc.edu, 843-792-3120.
About MUSC
Founded in 1824 in Charleston, The Medical University of South Carolina is the oldest medical school in the South. Today, MUSC continues the tradition of excellence in education, research, and patient care. MUSC educates and trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges (Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy), and has nearly 13,000 employees, including approximately 1,500 faculty members. As the largest non-federal employer in Charleston, the university and its affiliates have collective annual budgets in excess of $2.4 billion, with an annual economic impact of more than $3.8 billion and annual research funding in excess of $250 million. MUSC operates a 700-bed medical center, which includes a nationally recognized children's hospital, the Ashley River Tower (cardiovascular, digestive disease, and surgical oncology), Hollings Cancer Center (a National Cancer Institute-designated center), Level I trauma center, Institute of Psychiatry, and the state’s only transplant center. In 2017, for the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the number one hospital in South Carolina. For more information on academic programs or clinical services, visit musc.edu. For more information on hospital patient services, visit muschealth.org.
About MUSC Children’s Health
At MUSC Children’s Health we are imagining what’s possible for each and every child by providing the pediatric expertise your child deserves and needs. From promoting healthy lifestyles to offering life-saving treatments, we deliver comprehensive and compassionate care to children throughout South Carolina and beyond. Our integrated health care system consists of a 186-bed pediatric hospital providing the most advanced care possible in more than 26 specialty areas. We also provide the same depth and breadth of expertise in multiple neighborhood locations throughout the Lowcountry, offering primary, urgent and specialty care. As a Level 1 Trauma center, our pediatric emergency department specializes in providing emergency care for any serious injury or illness your child may experience at home, at school, or at play. Working collaboratively with pediatricians throughout the community, MUSC Children’s Health also provides after-hours care to children from birth to seventeen years of age in three different locations on weeknights, weekends and holidays. In addition to the clinical care MUSC Children’s Health provides, we are a major pediatric clinical research center conducting significant and ongoing research efforts through the Charles P. Darby Research Institute. This involvement allows us to enhance our ability to provide the highest level of care to children by translating laboratory advances to bedside, developing new technologies and providing clinical trials.