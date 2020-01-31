To the Editor:
I spent close to three hours last night researching the Corona Virus. As an RN, community health nurse, that’s probably what I’ve always done, if not attending continuing education classes for years.
I wrote close to four pages of CDC transcripts until I asked myself, “why are you doing this?” Why is the media barely giving the American public the information we require and well deserve?.
I realized, sadly, the American media has been locked and loaded on one thing. The impeachment of the president, for three years. Such a ploy.
We’ve been held captive and uninformed of the things that really matter to us all. The economy, our security, where is our tax money going? Education concerns, environment, border control, our families, lawlessness in so many communities, drugs, human trafficking, want more? Do the American people really care about the Ukraine?
I won’t burden you ... but I’m burdened. I’m tired of being held captive by the endless media talk covering the House and the Senate. They work for us, yet, we are told, “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain” just look at us, we’ll divert your attention away from what really matters to you and you’ll never notice the shell game”
Please, y’all, wake up?
Irene LaPointe
Summerville