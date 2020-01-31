To the Editor:
It seems Summerville is obsessed with the idea of putting up STOP SIGNS to control speeding.
Several years ago Summerville put up STOP SIGNS at every block on Woodward Blvd in Corey Woods to control speeding.
Now there is a plan to put up stop signs on West Carolina Ave to do the same thing. Looks like a great solution except that it is against state Law to put up stop signs to control speeding.
If someone would have done a little research into state traffic laws concerning when and where you can put up stop signs they would have found the law that says that they cannot be used to control speeding.
Therefore if put up, and someone is ticketed for running the sign, they cannot be convicted as the signs themselves have been put up illegally.
There are methods to control speeding but the law is clear that putting up stop signs is not one of them.
Robert Weitzel
Summerville