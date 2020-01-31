To the Editor:
Beware the heartache of adopting a "puppy mill" dog. There are currently 50 that are being physically rehabbed for people to adopt. I commend the groups that are working so hard to prepare these abused animals for a loving home.
The point of this letter is to warn prospective adopters that some of the dogs are so screwed up mentally that they will not be able to transition into a loving environment.
My family adopted a female Maltese mix four years ago. When we first saw her at Pet Helpers, she was totally antisocial. The helper said she is so skittish because she was a "puppy mill" dog.
Since we had no idea what that meant, we adopted her with the hopes that she would respond to our love and we would be a happy family.
You can spay or neuter, give vaccinations, cure skin diseases, and any other physical illnesses. You cannot to brain surgery and make these animals forget the ungodly abuse and neglect they suffered prior to you adopting them.
I hope that you get a dog that wants a loving home and that is able to adjust to such a traumatic change in environment.
We had a lot of frustrations and tears because our dog was unable to accept the love we wanted to give her.
You need to scrutinize the animal as closely as the adoption agency evaluates you. After a while, I thought we must be adopting a human baby.
Jerry Rogerson
Summerville