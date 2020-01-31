To the Editor:
A recent Letter to the Editor opined that President Trump exaggerated the power of his office by declaring, "Article ll allows me to do what I want." Another writer said Republicans must take impeachment seriously because the House had proven Trump has somehow acted criminally.
The lack of context provided by the first writer, making the claim that Trump declared unfettered power via Article ll, is telling. The claim by Trump that he could "do what I want," was made specifically in reference to Robert Mueller, and Trump's Constitutional power to fire him, which he never did. It was not a general claim of power. To ignore the context is dishonest.
As for the demand of taking the only 100% partisan impeachment in U.S. history seriously, context again makes all the difference. The day after Trump was elected, his political opponents began clamoring, publicly, to impeach him. Impeachment was the goal years before the "phone call."
And that is important. The end result Democrats have been after is to nullify an election, veto the vote of "the people." This exposes the impeachment as a sham, much like the Russia collusion sham, which was also meant to remove Trump.
Whistleblower, a first hand witness to nothing, met with Schiff staff before filing complaint. Whistleblower law was changed to allow hearsay. Secret hearings. Republicans not allowed witnesses. Trump not allowed cross-examination. Trump attorneys not allowed to be present. Some transcripts still secret. Articles allege no crime.
Yet Democrats say their case is such a slam dunk they need more witnesses.
I think most South Carolinians, and most Americans, see this as the latest naked political attack from Democrats that it is. Since day one they've been out to nullify an election where "the people" dared to vote for someone outside the establishment.
Despite the constant attacks and smears and scorched earth tactics, Trump has delivered an amazing economy, so many records broken, all Americans benefiting — first time in history more jobs than workers, illegal entry into the country way down, caravans stopped before reaching border, drug influx being tackled, better trade deals — China, USMCA, NATO members paying fair share, military rebuilt and restored, wars ending, ISIS gone, terrorists eliminated. We're a net exporter of energy now.
Taking no salary, enduring daily attacks, Trump is getting things done for the American people.
C Brown
Summerville