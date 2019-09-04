Huger residents along French Quarter Creek urged to evacuate Wednesday

Late Wednesday morning, Berkeley County officials stressed the importance of Huger residents, living along French Quarter Creek, to evacuate immediately due to the waterway's anticipated storm surge and heavy rainfall from Dorian.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cainhoy firefighters were busy knocking on doors this morning to urge residents to leave homes so first responders aren't placed in danger in the future when trying to conduct water and home rescues for those who chose to stay behind.
The county has setup shelters in the following locations:
- Westview Middle, 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek
- Berkeley Middle, 320 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
- Cane Bay High (animal friendly), 1624 State Road, Summerville
- St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen