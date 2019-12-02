Goose Creek:
Dec. 14: Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade, 9:30-11a.m.
Berkeley County:
Dec. 7: Santa in the swamp, 10a.m.-2p.m. Cypress Gardens
Moncks Corner:
Dec. 5: Christmas in the corner, 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 6: Tree Lighting, 6-7 p.m. at Market Pavilion
Dec. 7: Night Parade, 6-9 p.m.
Hanahan:
Dec. 6: Tree Lighting & Movie in the Park, 6-11 p.m. Hanahan Amphitheater
Dec. 7: Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Daniel Island:
Dec. 5: Tree Lighting, 5:30-8:30 p.m at Guggenheim Terrace
Dec. 7: Holiday Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Volvo Car Stadium
City of Charleston:
Dec. 1 Holiday Parade, 3-4:30 p.m.
Dec. 1: Tree Lighting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Marion square
North Charleston:
Dec. 6: Tree Lighting, 6-7 p.m., Felix Davis Community Center
Dec. 7: Christmas Festival & Parade, 4-8 p.m, Felix Davis Community Center
Summerville:
Dec. 3: Tree lighting, 5-8 p.m. Hutchinson Square
Dec. 8: Christmas Parade, 2-4 p.m., downtown
Old Santee Canal Park:
Nov. 29- Dec. 30 (Closed Dec. 24-25) Holiday Lights Driving tour, 6-9 p.m