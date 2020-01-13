Green Wave to host four-game home stand

The Green Wave Boys Basketball team split its games against Berkeley County opponents last week.
Summerville earned a 53-47 win at Cane Bay Jan. 8. The Green Wave pulled out to a 19-16 lead in the first half and held off a hard-charging Cobras’ team for the six-point victory. Senior Nick Freitag and sophomore Javari Stephens hit some clutch shots during the third quarter and senior Jordan Dunn sank a three-pointer near the end of the period to put Summerville up 38-24.
Freitag finished with a game-high 16 points while Stephens finished with 12. Matty Foor and Carson Stevens both added 8 points for Summerville while Dunn added 7.
Keyshawn Birch and Malakhi Stremlow both scored 15 points for Cane Bay, which fell to 7-6 on the season with the loss.
On Jan. 10, Summerville traveled to Berkeley and lost 63-52 to drop to 9-9 on the season. The Stags jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but Summerville cut the lead to 2 by the half. Then Berkeley scored 21 points in both of the final two quarters while holing Summerville to 33 second-half points.
Summerville opens Region 8-AAAAA play this week. The Green Wave hosts Stall at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17, West Ashley at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Fort Dorchester at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and Ashley Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31.