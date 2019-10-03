What could be a more perfect place to look for heroes then Marrington ElementarySchool. where the majority of students are from of Military Families?
Marrington’s latest positive program offering in The Heroes Program. The goal is to have at least one positive male role model in the school on a daily basis. These helpful heroes will interact,, encourage and serve as examples of strong male leaders. Statistics show that students with positive male role models perform better in school, have higher self- confidence and are more likely to graduate. Members of the supportive community that surrounds Marrington were ready, willing and able to answer this personal and special “call of duty!”
Pictures Feature Marrington Heroes with their children during the big kick off to the program, complete with pizza and calendar/commitment signing!